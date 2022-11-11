Harvest Bible Fellowship at Temple Baptist
MICHIGAN CITY – The Harvest Bible Fellowship will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Temple Missionary Baptist Church at 2725 Wabash St. in Michigan City. All ages are welcome to attend the fall fellowshipping event. Attendees will learn more about God's word through a message by Clemon L. Chappell Jr., pastor of The Sonrise Baptist Church in Lake Station. A fellowship dinner and more family-friendly fun will follow. For more information, visit www.templembc.org/events, or the Temple Missionary Baptist Church page on Facebook.
