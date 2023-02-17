Lenten services at Immanuel Lutheran

MICHIGAN CITY — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1237 E. Coolspring Ave. in Michigan City, will have Ash Wednesday Lent service at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22. The Lenten theme will be “Places of the Passion.” Lent services will follow each Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Holy Week. Palm Sunday service will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. Sunday, April 2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.