Rules vs. priorities in difficult times
La PORTE — Sunday’s sermon at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte at 307 Kingsbury Ave. is “Faith in the Face of Opposition,” based on Luke 13:10-17. Part of the “Pillars of Faith” series, it focuses on the story of Jesus healing a woman who suffered a bent spine. It happened in the synagogue on the sabbath and brought complaints from the synagogue leader, but Jesus’ response shows that he put people before rules. Rev. Jane Anabe explores related questions: Where should Christians’ priorities be during difficult times? What might be learned about how to have faith during those times?
