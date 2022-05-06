La PORTE – Rev. Jane Anabe’s sermon Sunday at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte, “Resurrection as Transformation,” based on Acts 9:1-20, is the first in a two-part series looking at what resurrection means. The focus is on the conversion of Saul to Paul. Many people have not had a “Damascus Road” experience, and the story may have sounded far-fetched to early Christians. Anabe explores how the transformative power of resurrection might be for present-day Christians; and what transforms them.
