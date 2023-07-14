Today's e-Edition
- After nearly 50 years, Music Towing owner to retire, sell Michigan City business
- La Porte Fire Department plans to add Safe Haven baby box at north side station
- Third time the charm for La Porte County Fair Queen, who expects a 'crazy week'
- 177th La Porte County Fair starts Saturday at improved county fairgrounds
- Lease rental revenue bonds will be used to fund new La Porte fire truck, training center
- Two people shot in 400 block of York Street; Michigan City Police unveil security camera registry
- Michigan City Shriners' fire truck involved in fatal accident following parade
- Getting his own team: Former New Prairie JV baseball coach Logsdon takes head position at La Lumiere
- Seeing the big picture: La Porte football seniors look to lay foundation for program's future
- Developer proposes small industrial park along Boyd Boulevard in La Porte
