MICHIGAN CITY — In the wake of the mass shooting that left 19 elementary school students and two teachers dead in Texas on Tuesday, mourners gathered at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Michigan City on Thursday for a special Mass in their memory.

During his homily, the Rev. Walter Ciesla discussed the “terrible, terrible tragedy” that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. He wrote it to resonate specifically with the students of St. Stanislaus School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.