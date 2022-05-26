In remembrance of those who died in the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, St. Stanislaus Kostka Church and School gathered Thursday for a special Mass. Third-grader Imani Moore, right, leads the congregation in prayer as eighth-grader Olivia Weiss stands by.
Retired St. Stan’s teacher Nancy Gifford conducted a memorial ceremony, reading the names of each victim, then pausing as altar servers rang bells in their honor. Brother Shaun Gray and fourth-grade teacher Theresa Riehm prayed alongside Gifford, who assured students they can feel safe and secure in their own school.
Photo by Kelley Smith
St. Stan’s third-grader Luke Racek, center, prays for the 19 students and two teachers who were fatally shot. Seventh-graders Alondra Valdes, left, and Valeria Hernandez joined him at the podium.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Altar server and sixth-grader Brady Pawlak takes communion as classmate and fellow altar server Roman Wozniak looks on.
Rev. Walter Ciesla wrote his homily especially for the students of St. Stan’s. He taught them a lesson in love based on Jesus’ teachings, relating it to Tuesday’s tragedy and others like it.
MICHIGAN CITY — In the wake of the mass shooting that left 19 elementary school students and two teachers dead in Texas on Tuesday, mourners gathered at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Michigan City on Thursday for a special Mass in their memory.
During his homily, the Rev. Walter Ciesla discussed the “terrible, terrible tragedy” that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. He wrote it to resonate specifically with the students of St. Stanislaus School.
