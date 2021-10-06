Community members; Michigan City High School students, teachers and parents; and the National Guard were among those who walked in support of the 10th annual Real Men Wear Pink Breast Cancer Walk in Michigan City. The event was hosted by the Minority Health Partners of La Porte County.
Photo provided / Terrence Allen photography
The 10th annual event attracted a number of students, parents, teachers and more to raise money for men and women whose insurance does not cover mammograms.
Michigan City High School soccer team members and coaches, along with its JROTC students, took home the coveted Bell in the annual fundraising event.
Albertine Allen of Minority Health Partners said the goal of the event was to "walk a mile in their shoes to help fight this terrible disease."
Minority Health Partners of La Porte County hosted its 10th annual Real Men Wear Pink Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday in Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY – More than 100 participants helped raise some $1,200 when Minority Health Partners of La Porte County hosted its 10th annual Real Men Wear Pink Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday at the Pentecostal Temple COGIC in Michigan City.
There community members; Michigan City High School students, teachers and parents; the National Guard and more walked in support of this effort, according to Albertine Allen of Minority Health Partners.
