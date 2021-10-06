MICHIGAN CITY – More than 100 participants helped raise some $1,200 when Minority Health Partners of La Porte County hosted its 10th annual Real Men Wear Pink Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday at the Pentecostal Temple COGIC in Michigan City.

There community members; Michigan City High School students, teachers and parents; the National Guard and more walked in support of this effort, according to Albertine Allen of Minority Health Partners.

