La PORTE — Northwest Health-La Porte honored two caregivers in June for exceptional nursing care and support services for patients.

Melinda Wolter, BSN, RN, was the recipient of the DAISY award for exceptional nursing; and Cheryl Clobridge, a certified nursing assistant, was the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals.

