Cheryl Clobridge, left, a certified nursing assistant, was the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals at Northwest Health-La Porte. She is shown with Kristin Wroblewski, RN, MSN, RNC-OB, director of women's services at the hospital.
Melinda Wolter, BSN, RN, was the recipient of the DAISY award for exceptional nursing at Northwest Health-La Porte.
Photos provided / Northwest Health
Cheryl Clobridge, left, a certified nursing assistant, was the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals at Northwest Health-La Porte. She is shown with Kristin Wroblewski, RN, MSN, RNC-OB, director of women's services at the hospital.
La PORTE — Northwest Health-La Porte honored two caregivers in June for exceptional nursing care and support services for patients.
Melinda Wolter, BSN, RN, was the recipient of the DAISY award for exceptional nursing; and Cheryl Clobridge, a certified nursing assistant, was the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.