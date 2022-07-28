Franciscan Health Michigan City bariatric surgeons Dr. Thomas Shin and Dr. Sandra Wischmeyer are proud that their hospital’s bariatric surgery center has been accredited as a Comprehensive Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.
MICHIGAN CITY — Patients seeking surgical treatment for obesity and related conditions can now receive care at a nationally accredited program in the Michigan City area.
Dr. Thomas Shin, medical director of the Bariatric Program at Franciscan Health Michigan City, announced Wednesday that the bariatric surgery center has been accredited as a Comprehensive Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, a joint program of the American College of Surgeons and American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
