Benea Coursel, 28, of Michigan City delivered her daughter, Harley, on Oct. 18, 2022, via Gentle C-Section at the Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Michigan City. Coursel had a scheduled c-section because she had the procedure with her older daughter, Layla, a year prior.
Sofia Anguiano is seen through a transparent window in a drape seconds after she was born via Gentle C-Section on Nov. 11, 2022. Her mother, Anna Delreal of La Porte, opted for the method for a more traditional birthing experience.
Benea Coursel, 28, of Michigan City delivered her daughter, Harley, on Oct. 18, 2022, via Gentle C-Section at the Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Michigan City. Coursel had a scheduled c-section because she had the procedure with her older daughter, Layla, a year prior.
Photo provided / Franciscan Health
Sofia Anguiano is seen through a transparent window in a drape seconds after she was born via Gentle C-Section on Nov. 11, 2022. Her mother, Anna Delreal of La Porte, opted for the method for a more traditional birthing experience.
MICHIGAN CITY — Families welcoming a new baby via cesarean section can have a birthing experience that more closely mirrors traditional vaginal births through a new practice being offered at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
“During a cesarean section, once the baby is delivered, we hand over the baby first to the nurse or the pediatrician and then a good amount of time lapses before the mother actually gets to see and hold the baby,” Franciscan Physician Network OB/GYN Dr. Sharmilee Thota said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.