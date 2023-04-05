A man receives a blood pressure screening at Kuttin Up, a barber and beauty shop in Michigan City during the Black Barbershop Initiative in 2019. This year, events will be held April 22 at Sharper’s Image inside Meijer at 5150 Franklin St., and Platinum Designs at 1801 Franklin St.
MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health Michigan City will provide free blood pressure, blood glucose and body mass index screenings at two Michigan City barbershops on April 22 as part of the 11th annual Indiana Black Barbershop Health Initiative.
The events, free and open to the public, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sharper’s Image inside Meijer at 5150 Franklin St., and Platinum Designs at 1801 Franklin St. Health education and giveaways will also be part of the events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.