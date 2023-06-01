MICHIGAN CITY — Region residents can lace up their walking shoes for a healthy dose of information and exercise as Franciscan Health’s free 10-week Walk With A Doc program steps off in Michigan City on Wednesday, June 7.
The free 5K walks will begin at City Hall at 100 E. Michigan Blvd. with a brief health talk by a physician or clinical staff member, followed by stretching and continue through Washington Park, Franciscan Health said. They will begin at 6 p.m. each Wednesday through Aug. 9. Registration takes place on-site only beginning at 5:30 p.m. each week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.