Representatives of the Kankakee Township Volunteer Fire Department were among the recipients of AEDs at the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte's "When Seconds Count: AED Initiative" celebration on Thursday.
Representatives of the Kankakee Township Volunteer Fire Department were among the recipients of AEDs at the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte's "When Seconds Count: AED Initiative" celebration on Thursday.
Photos provided / HFL
Representatives of Beats for Bub, Colton Davis Foundation pick up their AED at the event, at which 48 AEDs and 37 cabinets were awarded to 23 grantees.
Photos provided / HFL
Friendship Botanic Gardens will be a safer place for visitors and staff after receiving AEDs in the first round of the HFL’s 2023 award cycle.
La PORTE — Each year, the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte provides grants for automated external defibrillators as part of its When Seconds Count: AED Initiative.
The initiative’s goal is to help ensure the La Porte County community has access to life-saving devices, HFL said. When Seconds Count also works closely with La Porte County EMS to educate the community on the importance of routine AED maintenance, AED registration and CPR training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.