La PORTE — Each year, the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte provides grants for automated external defibrillators as part of its When Seconds Count: AED Initiative.

The initiative’s goal is to help ensure the La Porte County community has access to life-saving devices, HFL said. When Seconds Count also works closely with La Porte County EMS to educate the community on the importance of routine AED maintenance, AED registration and CPR training.

