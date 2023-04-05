Joy Elementary School first-grader Aleena Eckman “pies” Julia Krisiak, physical education teacher and coordinator of the Kids Heart Challenge for the school. Students raised more than $4,800 for the AHA, and the top fundraisers got to toss the pies.
Shelly Malott, a Joy instructional assistant who wore a bunny suit for the celebration, winces just before taking a pie in the face from first-grader Ava Carabine. Malott was among the staff members who challenged students to reach their fundraising goal by offering themselves as targets.
Joy Principal Jason Hopper starts to wipe the shaving cream from his face after receiving one of the pies during the celebratory assembly on March 31. He said he’s taken part in pie challenges before in which whipped cream was used, and much prefers the shaving cream.
Malott got a bonus pie in the face from third-grader Kaylynn Vinson, who won a contest in conjunction with the school’s recent book fair, and her reward was to “pie” the aide. Hopper also got two bonus pies, as he was the “grand prize” for book fair winners.
MICHIGAN CITY — While the health effects of throwing a pie in someone’s face have not been well-documented, some Michigan City students got to do just that after doing their part for heart health.
The principal and three staff members from Joy Elementary were the willing targets, delivering on a big challenge they’d made to students. And on Friday, March 31, they each took several shaving cream pies in the face from students who raised the most for the American Heart Association.
