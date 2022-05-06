La PORTE — To mark National Drinking Water Week, the La Porte County Health Department is offering free In-Home Well Water Screening tests for all county residential well owners, starting Monday.
This service is being offered only to county residents with residential water supplies (private wells). Test kits will be available for pickup at both the La Porte and Michigan City Health Department offices while supplies last. Limit is one kit per household.
