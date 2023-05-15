Members of the Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Scholarship Committee recently gathered in the hospital’s Healing Garden to congratulate the 2023 scholarship winners. From left are Dr. David Fumo, Dr. Matthew Troy, scholarship recipients Adrian Huizar and Kourtney Pratt, Dr. Sam West and Dr. Mark Jacobi.
MICHIGAN CITY — Two Michigan City High School seniors with healthcare career goals have received Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarships to assist with their post-secondary education.
Adrian Huizar and Kourtney Pratt, both 18, were selected by the Medical Staff Scholarship Committee as the 2023 recipients.
