GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer, in conjunction with its supplier, Revolution Farms, is announcing a voluntary recall of select Fresh From Meijer premade salads because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
