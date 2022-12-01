Elementary students in the Michigan City Area Schools high ability learning program teach visitors about the parts of the brain and their functions during a mental health fair on Thursday at Knapp Elementary.
A student gives a presentation on the importance of mental health, bridging the gap between ages to show that anyone, no matter their age, can be affected by mental health issues. Students from Knapp, Joy and Springfield elementaries presented the fair.
Elementary students in the Michigan City Area Schools high ability learning program teach visitors about the parts of the brain and their functions during a mental health fair on Thursday at Knapp Elementary.
Photo by Donavan Barrierr
Naturalist Ron Seman of Indiana Dunes State Park explains to students how small toxins found in the environment can affect mental and emotional health.
Photos by Donavan Barrierr
A student gives a presentation on the importance of mental health, bridging the gap between ages to show that anyone, no matter their age, can be affected by mental health issues. Students from Knapp, Joy and Springfield elementaries presented the fair.
Students give a lecture to fair-goers on the importance of destigmatizing mental health. Once the stigma goes away, people can better understand and treat what ails them, they explained.
MICHIGAN CITY — High-ability students from three Michigan City elementary schools hosted a health fair at Knapp Elementary on Thursday to stress the importance of and destigmatizing of mental health in schools.
The fair featured displays and presentations on the different aspects of mental health, including models that detailed the structure of the brain, symptoms of mental health problems like depression and anxiety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.