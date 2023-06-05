Members of the Michigan City United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association presented Franciscan Health representatives with a $16,735 donation from the Bowl for the Cure fundraiser. From left are, front row, Andi Wolfinsohn, Leslyn Quartuccio, Bonnie Jones, Cheryl Hale, Marilyn Schnick, Vice President of Clinical Support Services Jill Nygren; and back row, Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development Debbie Tatum, Chief Financial Officer Amy Herron, Cheryl Adney, Director of Imaging Craig Menninga, Patient Nurse Navigator Amy Johnson, Dennis Hale, George Wedow, Sandy Wedow and Carey Schnick.
MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Michigan City breast cancer patients will have additional support thanks to a donation from the Michigan City United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association.
The organization raised $16,735 at its February Bowl for the Cure fundraiser for the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Michigan City through the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Michigan City Mammography Department/Breast Cancer Fund.
