La PORTE – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and in response to its growing prevalence, Northwest Health-La Porte and Starke are encouraging residents to schedule a low dose CT lung cancer screening.
Extended hours will be offered from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in La Porte; and 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Knox.
Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., responsible for more deaths annually than breast, prostate and colorectal cancers combined, according to Northwest Health. It is second only to heart disease in cause of annual deaths.
The hospital said early detection increases a person’s chances of survival and CT scans are an easy and painless way to help detect lung cancer at an early stage, when it is most treatable.
Those who meet the following criteria are eligible for the low dose CT lung cancer screening:
- Between ages 50-77
- Asymptomatic (no signs or symptoms of lung cancer)
- Smoking history of 20 packs per year
- Either a current smoker or have quit within the last 15 years
- Have an order from a physician or qualified non-physician practitioner
If you qualify, but do not have a physician order, call 219-325-6396 for assistance. If you meet the eligibility requirements, call 219-325-6396 to schedule a screening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.