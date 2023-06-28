Dr. Sarah Elassal receives her white physician’s coat from program director Dr. Joel Bates. She was part of the first class of family medicine residents at Northwest Health to take part in the traditional white coat ceremony Monday.
Taking part in the white coat ceremony were, from left, Beth Wrobel, CEO HealthLinc; Bates, Family Residency Program Director Dr. Chukwuka Ikediashi, Dr. Laura Vives, Dr. Andrea Origenes, Dr. Elassal, Dr. Yangyang Wang, Dr. Jessica Swearingen, Northwest Health CEO Ashley Dickinson, state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, and Dr. James Leonard, chief medical officer Northwest Health.
Photo provided / Northwest Health
VALPARAISO — On Monday, June 26, Northwest Health welcomed its first class of family medicine residents with a traditional white coat ceremony, an event where residents receive a long white physician’s coat to ceremoniously welcome them into the medical profession, the hospital said.
The Northwest Health family residency program is the only family medicine residency program in Northwest Indiana, according to the hospital.
