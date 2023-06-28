VALPARAISO — On Monday, June 26, Northwest Health welcomed its first class of family medicine residents with a traditional white coat ceremony, an event where residents receive a long white physician’s coat to ceremoniously welcome them into the medical profession, the hospital said.

The Northwest Health family residency program is the only family medicine residency program in Northwest Indiana, according to the hospital.

