La PORTE — The childbirth teams at Northwest Health hospitals in La Porte and Porter County are now using an artificial intelligence-based maternal-fetal early warning system to enhance patient safety during labor and delivery.
The called PeriWatch Vigilance system continuously monitors maternal vital signs, fetal heart rate, contractions, and labor progression to help clinicians quickly identify any concerning developments for faster intervention.
