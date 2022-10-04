La PORTE – As part of its tobacco prevention and cessation work, Healthy Communities of La Porte County was tasked this past spring with performing a point-of-sale audit of 116 retailers that sell tobacco products around the county.
The staff and volunteers noted how interior, as well as exterior, advertisements were displayed; as well as price promotions; and how certain products are displayed in areas of the store that are frequented by youth and young adults, according to Sue Reed, executive director of Healthy Communities.
