The Aging Brain Care Virtual program will be the first study to test dementia collaborative care. The project will utilize the IU Health Virtual Hub system for making phone or video calls with the care partners and patients.
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana University School of Medicine statewide project in collaboration with Indiana University Health was recently funded to support people living with dementia, as well as their family care partners.
They will now find more support and resources, thanks to a $686,000 grant from the National Institute on Aging IMPACT Collaboratory.
