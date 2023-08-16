The Fellowship Fest of La Porte County actually started as a way to give local Christian performers a bigger stadium, and nearly 20 will be performing at the 12th annual event on Aug. 18-20 in Pioneerland at the La Porte County Fairgrounds.
Fellowship Fest organizers Michael and Brenda Altman founded the event, which is hosted by the Altman’s non-profit, All in For Him Productions Inc. All the food, music, games and activities are free of charge, except a 5K run and silent auction, which help pay for next year’s event.
The Fellowship Fest of La Porte County actually started as a way to give local Christian performers a bigger stadium, and nearly 20 will be performing at the 12th annual event on Aug. 18-20 in Pioneerland at the La Porte County Fairgrounds.
File photos
Fellowship Fest organizers Michael and Brenda Altman founded the event, which is hosted by the Altman’s non-profit, All in For Him Productions Inc. All the food, music, games and activities are free of charge, except a 5K run and silent auction, which help pay for next year’s event.
La PORTE — It started out as a way to get exposure for local Christian musical artists and 11 years later, the annual Fellowship Fest is one of the more popular summer events in La Porte County.
Michael Altman and his wife, Brenda, said they started the event after listening to Christian singers and bands perform for free in a local coffee shop, and decided a music festival might be a way to gain the most exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.