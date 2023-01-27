La Porte County Historical Society members stand outside the museum in the basement of the La Porte County Courthouse in 1961. After opening in the Carnegie Library in 1906, the museum was moved into the county building in 1938 to have more room for its collection.
Photos provided / La Porte County Historical Society Mueum
The museum closed in the County Complex in 2005, and reopened July 2006 in the former Door Prairie Auto Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in La Porte. The building was donated to the Historical Society by Dr. Peter Kesling, along with part of his classic car collection.
In April 1978, La Porte County provided a two-story addition to the new La Porte County Complex to house the museum, offering even more space. This photo was taken in 1988.
La PORTE — Still going strong after 117 years and several changes of location, the La Porte County Historical Society will mark its Founding Day on Monday.
The need for a Historical Society came about with an awakening of interest in La Porte County history in the early 1900s, following publication of Rev. E.D. Daniels’ history of the county, according to an essay on the museum by the late county historian, Fern Eddy Schultz.
