La PORTE — Still going strong after 117 years and several changes of location, the La Porte County Historical Society will mark its Founding Day on Monday.

The need for a Historical Society came about with an awakening of interest in La Porte County history in the early 1900s, following publication of Rev. E.D. Daniels’ history of the county, according to an essay on the museum by the late county historian, Fern Eddy Schultz.

