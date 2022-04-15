MICHIGAN CITY – What does Earth Month mean to you, your family, friends, neighbors and community? The Michigan City Sustainability Commission believes it's the most important month of the year to discover what Mother Earth means to people's health, well-being and quality of life.
After waiting through pandemic delays for two years, the commission is inviting everyone to its inaugural event "offered for all of us who live on and are sustained by Earth," according to commission member and event organizer Andie Jahnz-Davis.
