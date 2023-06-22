Members of Vietnam Veterans of America Sammy L. Davis Chapter 295 work to construct a base for the “The Moving Wall,” a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., which will be on display this weekend in Lawrence, Indiana.
Photo provided / Vietnam Veterans of America Sammy L. Davis Chapter
“The Moving Wall” is made of 70 black panels embossed with 58,228 names of those who lost their lives in Vietnam.
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Under a hot sun a dozen or so veterans, most in their 70s, labored to prepare a place to honor their comrades who never made it home from a distant, long ago war.
“The Moving Wall,” a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., arrived on Thursday. But before the 70 black panels embossed with 58,228 names of those who lost their lives in the Vietnam War can be displayed, members of Vietnam Veterans of America Sammy L. Davis Chapter 295 had to construct a base into which the panels can be placed.
