The B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” World War II bomber will be among the vintage aircraft at Porter County Regional Airport in Valparaiso next week as the AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force comes to Valparaiso. The largest and most technically advanced aircraft of its time was first flown in 1942 and is best known as the aircraft whose missions over Japan helped bring an end to World War II. The B-29 also was used in the Korean War and was a staple of the U.S. Air Force until 1960. “FIFI,” one of only two B-29s in the world still flying, was acquired by the CAF in 1971.
VALPARAISO — The distinctive rumble of radial engines from two of the rarest World War II bombers, the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil,” will be heard in the skies over Valparaiso next week.
The two bombers will visit Porter County Regional Airport as part of the AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force, and be accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and an RC-45J Expeditor. The P-51 Mustang “Gunfighter” will also be making an appearance.
