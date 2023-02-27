Homicidal maniac Jonathan Brewster (Dominic Sirugo), left, celebrates his new face as his hapless brother, Mortimer Brewster (Trent Kaercher), seated, struggles to get free, and the corrupt plastic surgeon Dr. Einstein (Max Principe), shows off the tools of his trade in the La Porte Little Theatre production of “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
Photos provided / La Porte Little Theatre
Homicidal maniac Jonathan Brewster (Dominic Sirugo) enjoys some family time with his murderous aunts (Andrea Bertch and Julie Phillips).
Police show up in force to the Brewster house, but there’s little hope they’ll bring anyone to justice and help poor Mortimer out.
Murderous aunts Abby and Martha Brewster (Andrea Bertsch, left, and Julie Phillips) discuss the perfect recipe for their poison: arsenic, strychnine and a pinch of cyanide.
The elderberry wine served by the Brewster sisters to their special guests has a special ingredient: poison!
