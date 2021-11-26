La PORTE — The La Porte Little Theatre Club will be celebrating the holiday season with a new musical production featuring contemporary and classical holiday tunes.
Titled "Miracle on 3rd and 'A' Street" (referencing the theater's location in La Porte), the show, directed by Susie Richter, is guaranteed to have enough joy for all ages, with a variety of acts and performances from actors young and old, according to Katy Gartland, Little Theatre vice president.
