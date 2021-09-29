MICHIGAN CITY — They feature beloved pets, exotic locations, blooming flowers and more abstract subject matter, and offer a unique collaboration between a professional photographer and several up and coming artists.

They're part of Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts' Fall Gallery, which will be presented as part of Downtown Michigan City's First Friday schedule of events, beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 1. Titled “FOTOS: Flora, Fauna, Familia & Friends,” it features the art of Michigan City-based fine art photographer John DeMato along with various resident artists.

