"Shots from my window," one of the works from DeMato's “Windows To My World” series, presenting photographs taken from the same vantage point in different seasons and at different times of day, will be at the Fall Gallery event.
"Grand Palace 8, Bangkok," one of John DeMato's Natural Pics, featuring natural subjects in natural settings under natural light, will be at the First Friday October show.
Photos provided / DeMato
FOTOS will also include pics of beloved pics, such as this piece by John DeMato titled "Nose Cold."
MICHIGAN CITY — They feature beloved pets, exotic locations, blooming flowers and more abstract subject matter, and offer a unique collaboration between a professional photographer and several up and coming artists.
They're part of Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts' Fall Gallery, which will be presented as part of Downtown Michigan City's First Friday schedule of events, beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 1. Titled “FOTOS: Flora, Fauna, Familia & Friends,” it features the art of Michigan City-based fine art photographer John DeMato along with various resident artists.
