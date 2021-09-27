Journeyman, a Tribute to Eric Clapton, will perform 8 p.m. (EDT) Saturday, Oct. 2, at The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan. Other October acts coming to The Acorn that month include Jefferson Starship singer Cathy Richardson, and multi-instrumentalist Sophie B. Hawkins.
Jefferson Starship lead singer Cathy Richardson will perform Friday, Oct. 8, at The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan.
Photo provided
Journeyman, a Tribute to Eric Clapton, will perform 8 p.m. (EDT) Saturday, Oct. 2, at The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan. Other October acts coming to The Acorn that month include Jefferson Starship singer Cathy Richardson, and multi-instrumentalist Sophie B. Hawkins.
THREE OAKS, Michigan — The Acorn Theater is bringing several nationally touring acts to its environs this October, including Sophie B. Hawkins, Cathy Richardson of Jefferson Starship and an Eric Clapton tribute band.
First up will be Journeyman, a Tribute to Eric Clapton, fronted by blues guitarist Shaun Hague. They will perform 8 p.m. (EDT) Saturday, Oct. 2. General admission seating is priced at $30. Reserved seats, which include a $25 tax-deductible contribution, are $55.
