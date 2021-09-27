THREE OAKS, Michigan — The Acorn Theater is bringing several nationally touring acts to its environs this October, including Sophie B. Hawkins, Cathy Richardson of Jefferson Starship and an Eric Clapton tribute band.

First up will be Journeyman, a Tribute to Eric Clapton, fronted by blues guitarist Shaun Hague. They will perform 8 p.m. (EDT) Saturday, Oct. 2. General admission seating is priced at $30. Reserved seats, which include a $25 tax-deductible contribution, are $55.

