MICHIGAN CITY — The Aug. 2 recital of the Roosevelt Pipe Organ Concert Series will feature baritone Stuart Thompson and organist Kent Jager, who will perform on the historic Roosevelt organ.
Featured works will include selections from Aaron Copland's "Old American Songs;" choral tunes by Johann Pachelbel, J. S. Bach and Johannes Brahms; as well as other works for voice and organ by Gene Scheer and Leon Hoffmeister.
