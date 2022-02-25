MICHIGAN CITY — Bidding starts Sunday in an online auction to benefit the homeless pets who are tenants of the Michiana Humane Society.

Beginning Feb. 27 and continuing through March 5, the Cabin Fever Pawction will feature “exciting experiences, items and services from area businesses, just in time for participants to start making plans for spring,” according to Heidi Treacy Tuthill, development director for MHS.

