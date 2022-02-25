Zora, who just over a year old and spayed, is one of the residents of the Michiana Humane Society who will benefit from the Spring Fever Pawction. An outgoing, social pup, she loves to climb into people’s arms or onto their laps to give kisses.
Simba is described by MHS staff as “a mix of part snugglebug/part lap cat. He enjoys treats, toys and catnip mice. Upon arrival at MHS, the cat was so scared, he would hide at the back of his kennel and not even look at people. Now, when the staff go to see him, he comes right out and “asks for affection.”
Mya is a 5-year-old spayed rabbit with the “most stunning eyes,” according to MHS staff. Inquisitive and social, she enjoys treats and snacks, and when bags are crinkling, will hop to the front of the kennel and wait politely.
Photos provided / Michiana Humane Society
MICHIGAN CITY — Bidding starts Sunday in an online auction to benefit the homeless pets who are tenants of the Michiana Humane Society.
Beginning Feb. 27 and continuing through March 5, the Cabin Fever Pawction will feature “exciting experiences, items and services from area businesses, just in time for participants to start making plans for spring,” according to Heidi Treacy Tuthill, development director for MHS.
