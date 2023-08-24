Eddie Korosa performs on accordion as his band kept the crowd hopping with polka numbers during the Michigan City Oktoberfest on Labor Day in 2022. Korosa will be among some 40 performers on three stages when the festival returns Sept. 1-4.
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Special Events has announced the return of Michigan City’s most-requested event, Oktoberfest.
The four-day festival, being held in Washington Park over Labor Day weekend from Sept. 1-4, will feature 53 music and entertainment groups, as well as local and regional food vendors, as well as art, craft and merchandise vendors.
