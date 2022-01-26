La Porte native Hazel Harrison (1883-1969) was an American concert pianist who performed across the country and around Europe. Her music can be heard next month as part of the Black History Month celebration at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum.
Photo provided / La Porte County Historical Society Museum
La PORTE — February will be a month of celebrating at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum, which will be honoring Black History Month and recognizing Valentine’s Day with a Love in La Porte theme.
History buffs will be able to learn about the many prominent Black men and women that have made La Porte County what it is today, according to Danielle Adams, the museum’s assistant director.
