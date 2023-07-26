NEW CARLISLE — When the La Porte-based Black Sheep Car Club brings back their annual auto show in New Carlisle this weekend, they plan to make the event even bigger by adding a competition that’s infamously small.
About 3-inches small.
That’s because they’ll be introducing a Hot Wheels car race to the public this year.
The fourth annual Black Sheep Auto Show will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET) Saturday at American Legion Post 297, 486 E. Michigan St. in New Carlisle. The event includes a beer garden, corn and sausage roast and music.
All makes, models and styles of automobiles are accepted with a $15 registration fee (no pre-registration). Dash plaques will be given out to the first 100 registered participants. There will also be door prizes, raffles and more than 30 awards, including Top 25, Best Engine, Best Paint and the hand-made Black Sheep Award. There is no charge to spectators.
The awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.
New this year, however, will be a Hot Wheels race, according to club president Blake McKiel. “It’s well over 90 feet of Hot Wheels track, and we have two classes, adults and kids.
“You can bring your own Hot Wheels, or we have a box of Hot Wheels. And everybody gets a chance to run a car down the track. And whoever goes the farthest gets a cash prize and we have top three prizes for both classes.”
Club vice president Joe Eichberger said the race goes along with club’s Hot Wheels theme this year, which saw club members collect 1,470 unopened Hot Wheels during their monthly Coffee & Cars events in La Porte for patients at Riley Children’s Hospital.
But Saturday is also expected to be a big draw for full-sized autos. Organizers are expecting to have well over 300 vehicles on display. McKiel said it will be the biggest show in the area, as far as custom vehicles and show cars go.
“We’re going to make this the biggest year that we’ve had,” he said. “It’s free for any spectators, so anybody can just come in free. And it’s during the Hometown Days (in New Carlisle), so there’s things going on all around town for all ages.”
“It’s our fourth year doing it,” Joe added, “so it’s getting stronger and stronger with bigger and bigger turnouts.”
Eichberger said the variety of cars on display is one of their biggest draws.
“A lot of shows are more limited in their styling and we are accepting of all types of builds, all types of rides. If you’re proud of it, we want to see it.”
But Eichberger said the show is also a great chance to meet other auto enthusiasts.
“Through all of our events we’ve really kind of built a little community, our own little network of people. And it just continues to grow and we get more and more support, and we’re thankful for it.”
The Black Sheep Auto Show won’t be the club’s only major event this year. In May they held their annual Spring Shakedown event at the Moose Lodge in La Porte. And coming up on Aug. 27, the club will hold an auto show during the Mill Pond Festival in Mill Creek.
McKiel said it will be their first time participating in that event. He described the Aug. 27 show as more a “cruise-in” event, with the main highlight being a photo booth on the lake where participants can get a professional photo taken of them with their rides.
“That’s a gorgeous background over there. It’s beautiful scenery,” McKiel said.
McKiel and Eichberger said they are also planning a fourth local show this year. They said it has a 20 year tradition that they are proud to take it over. But they aren’t ready to announce it yet.
For more information on the Black Sheep Car Club or the show, visit the club’s page on Facebook or Instagram.
