La PORTE — Since 2020, the Black Sheep Car Club has put on about 25 events, given out a hundred awards for unique and eye-catching rides, and welcomed more than a thousand auto enthusiasts to the area.
Not bad for a seven-member group that only formed in 2018.
Now members are gearing up for what they’re expecting to be their biggest event yet, the Black Sheep Auto Show on Saturday in New Carlisle.
“It’s going to be a good time for all ages to come out and see some really cool cars and trucks, and get some great food and drinks, that all goes to help American Legion Post 297,” said Blake McKiel, club president.
The event, a car show and corn and sausage roast, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Post 297 at 486 E. Michigan St. in New Carlisle. It’s open to all makes and models of vehicles, with a $15 registration fee (no pre-registration), and is free for spectators.
Dash plaques will be distributed to the first 100 registrants, and there will be door prizes, raffles and more than 30 awards, distributed at 2:30 p.m., including Top 25, best engine, best paint, best in show (the Black Sheep Award) and more.
While the biggest, it isn’t the group’s only event this year.
Back on May 7 they held their second annual Spring Shakedown car show at the Moose Lodge in La Porte, and since April have continued their monthly Clear Lake Coffee & Cars event, a gathering of auto enthusiasts at Fox Park on the first Sunday of the month. It lasts through October.
During this year’s Spring Shakedown, which saw around a hundred participants, they awarded more than 20 trophies.
“It’s just a way to start off the season with a car show,” McKiel said. “Just to get the dust off of it and get ready for the whole show season.”
Coffee & Cars has also been a surprising success. According to Joe Eichberger, club vice president, what started out as a way for the new club to ease into public shows went from a small gathering of about a dozen vehicles in 2020 to a large event with 125 rides this past June. It lasts from 8 to 10 a.m., is free (though donations are accepted), and includes free coffee and doughnuts.
Eichberger said it’s a way to connect with other car enthusiasts. “And it actually turned into a really big thing for us, and really led to all of our success in other car shows that we’ve brought.
“It’s to promote and grow the local car culture. And that was one way we saw fit to do it, and it’s really taken off.”
Putting on events is only part of what the club does.
According to McKiel, the Black Sheep Car Club is a low-rider club. Anybody is welcome to join, but must have a lower-ride vehicle with air-ride suspension.
“We’ve always been into cars,” he said. “I remember as a kid seeing a car on hydraulics and just being fascinated ... And then our buddy Dave [Jozaitis] just introduced us to the lower cars and air rides and the car shows that had them all in there, and we just fell in love.”
He characterized the vehicles as cars with adjustable suspension and the “classic old school bounce.”
“There’s something we all appreciate about riding really low,” Eichberger said.
“Skimming the road, just short of hitting the [pavement], cruising around like that is just the epitome of driving. That’s what we all like. Cruising around just barely off the road.”
McKiel noted the appealing imagery of a car dragging on the roadway and throwing up sparks.
They said they travel to shows all over the country to admire low-ride vehicles, and aid each other in working on their own rides. McKiel owns a 1992 Silverado, and Eichberger a 1950 Ford Custom.
“We completely build them from the ground up. We do the entire suspension, and modify everything,” McKiel said.
“Cut the frame up and weld it. Make it fit over the axels and everything. Keep cutting until it’s on the ground basically. It’s only metal, so it will weld up.”
According to Eichberger, the air ride is what they’re all about.
“Adjustable air ride suspension,” he said. “That’s where you replace your coil springs in the car with air bags and then you can raise and lower your car depending on the PSI level that you inflate those springs with.”
Then there’s the rims. Big shiny rims
“Part of our look that we like ... is tucking your rims,” Eichberger said. “When you park and lay your car down low, it’s covering part of the rim. That’s part of what’s cool to us.”
Despite the focus on low rides, Eichberger noted all events are open to everyone, regardless of vehicle. They encourage anyone with a vehicle they’re proud of to take part.
“One of the things we say at our car shows is, ‘You might not think you’ll win an award at any other show, but you don’t know about it at our show.’ ... We like weird stuff. We like weird cars. We like weird styles. ... Uniqueness and ambitious, we like all that kinds of stuff. So there’s a good chance anyone can win at our shows,” he said.
“We’ve had people complain about that. They’re like, you know, ‘There’s a really nice this year Camaro there,’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s not us. We’re this style. A more broad style.’”
This ethos carries into their name, which McKiel said came from the fact members are the black sheep of their families, and their rides the black sheep of the community – sticking out like a sore thumb.
Of this weekend’s Black Sheep Auto Show, he said the opportunity to host it arose three years ago.
“The American Legion had a car show a couple of years prior and their original organizers had backed out,” he said.
“And somebody contacted me to see if the club might be interested ... at the time we were looking to put on a car show and they were looking for someone to put on a car show, so it really just worked out.”
Eichberger said they pride themselves on smoothly run shows with as many vehicles as possible. “We don’t ever want to turn somebody away. We haven’t gotten there yet, and we don’t ever want to.”
He said the most common compliment is how well-run and organized the shows are, especially for the small number of members.
“We just always say we’ve been to a lot of car shows, so we know what we would like to see at a show. So we just try to do that.”
Last year they had more than 200 vehicles at the Black Sheep show, and this year they’re hoping for even more.
For those interested in joining the club, Eichberger recommended visiting the Facebook page, or talking to them at one of their events. Members always wear club T-shirts. There’s also a cookout at the end of the year for prospective members.
Eichberger said the club draws from all areas, but the focus is local.
“We’re La Porte through and through. We’re a La Porte club and we want to grow our La Porte car culture. We’re happy to pull from other areas and go to other areas and enjoy [the cars there], but we’re La Porte, first and foremost.”
