Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County's Pine Club display the final results of a collaborative art project. The organization will host its second annual Blue Bash gala on Nov. 10 to support its programs.
Photos provided / Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County
A Boys & Girls Club staff member assists a club member during a STEM Challenge at the Westville site. Afterschool clubs are conducted at eight locations across Michigan City, La Porte, Westville and Kingsford Heights, at no charge to students.
Photos provided / Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County
Boys & Girls Club members paint canvases during Arts & Crafts time at La Porte's Kesling Club. Club members stay active, receive academic support, participate in STEM projects and make new friends.
La PORTE – It’s time to break out the navy, aqua, cerulean, cyan, cobalt and royal blue as the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County invites the community to its second annual Blue Bash gala on Friday, Nov. 10.
Blue Bash will again take place in the Fremont Ballroom at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa in Michigan City.
