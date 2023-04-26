Field trips are a highlight of the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County's summer camp program. Last summer's destinations included the Washington Park Zoo, a movie theater, bowling alley and Luhr County Park.
Photos provided / Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County
BGCLPC’s after-school and summer Club programming schedules include regular arts & crafts projects, along with outdoor activities and more. This summer, the camps will expand to a second location at the Kesling Campus in La Porte, along with the Westcott Club in Michigan City.
Club members received awards for participating in the inaugural talent show at the Westcott Club recently. Much of the programming from the after-school Clubs will also be conducted during the summer camps, which are free, with registration beginning next week.
Field trips are a highlight of the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County's summer camp program. Last summer's destinations included the Washington Park Zoo, a movie theater, bowling alley and Luhr County Park.
Photos provided / Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County
BGCLPC’s after-school and summer Club programming schedules include regular arts & crafts projects, along with outdoor activities and more. This summer, the camps will expand to a second location at the Kesling Campus in La Porte, along with the Westcott Club in Michigan City.
Club members received awards for participating in the inaugural talent show at the Westcott Club recently. Much of the programming from the after-school Clubs will also be conducted during the summer camps, which are free, with registration beginning next week.
A Club member holds a “Member of the Month” certificate. The Member of the Month program is offered at all BGCLPC Clubs, both after school and during the summer.
Photos provided / Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County
MICHIGAN CITY — Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County summer camps have always been tremendously popular, organizers said, and this year, the organization is hoping to double its summertime impact by adding a second location.
For the first time, BGCLPC will be offering its summer camp at two sites – the Charles R. Westcott Club at 321 Detroit St. in Michigan City, and the Kesling Campus Club at 306 E. 18th St. in La Porte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.