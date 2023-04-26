MICHIGAN CITY — Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County summer camps have always been tremendously popular, organizers said, and this year, the organization is hoping to double its summertime impact by adding a second location.

For the first time, BGCLPC will be offering its summer camp at two sites – the Charles R. Westcott Club at 321 Detroit St. in Michigan City, and the Kesling Campus Club at 306 E. 18th St. in La Porte.

