MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Zoological Society is promising an “amazingly wild” event this weekend when it brings back its annual Brew at the Zoo fundraiser.
On Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Washington Park Zoo, 115 Lake Shore Drive in Michigan City, visitors will have a chance to enjoy beer tasting, live animal interactions, live entertainment and other festivities, all in the environs of the Washington Park lakeshore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.