MICHIGAN CITY — Canterbury Theatre will present ‘Magically Ever After,’ a family-friendly special event starring award-winning magician James Songster for three performances as part of its Winter Arts Series.
According to Canterbury, Songster has been entertaining families and visitors in the Orlando, Florida, area for more than 25 years. He performs more than 300 shows each year for various audiences including corporate events, cruise lines, and since 2010, has headlined his own resident show at the Sheraton Vistana Resort, the theater said in a statement.
