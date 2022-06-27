Mitchell Bauer, Massimo Manfredini, Kendall Shamus and Kate Drury, clockwise, from upper left, and Mai Hartwich, center, perform the songs of John Kander and Fred Ebb in the musical revue “The World Goes ‘Round” at Canterbury Summer Theatre July 6 through 16
Photo provided / Canterbury Guild
MICHIGAN CITY — In a revue full of humor, music and romance, Canterbury Summer Theatre will celebrate the songs of award-winning Broadway tunesmiths Kander and Ebb, when it presents “The World Goes ‘Round,” July 6 through 16.
According to Canterbury, John Kander (music) and the late Fred Ebb (lyrics), were one of America’s most successful songwriting teams. The theater said they were known primarily for their stage musicals “Cabaret,” “Chicago,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Curtains.” They also scored several motion pictures, including Martin Scorsese’s “New York, New York.”
