Balancing acts, acrobatics, juggling knives and many other often-dangerous stunts will be part of the Cirque Italia Silver Unit’s performances of ‘Water Circus’ from April 28 to May 1 in Michigan City.
Photos provided / Cirque Italia
The show tells the story of the Ringmaster, Clown Rafinha, who finds a treasure map and goes through a series of adventures battling pirates on his search.
Spectacular aerial performances are a highlight of the show, to be held under the big top in the parking lot of Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets on north Wabash Street.
