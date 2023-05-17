MICHIANA SHORES — Dunes Summer Theatre will open its 2023 season with a farce with a French twist when “Boeing, Boeing” by Marc Camoletti is performed on June 1-4, 9-11 and 16-18.
In the midst of the “swinging ’60s,” bachelor Bernard has it all: a sumptuous Paris apartment, loads of money, and three flight attendants all engaged to him without knowing each other, Dunes said in a statement.
