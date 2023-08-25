MICHIGAN CITY — Classical guitarist Peter Aglinskas will perform a First Friday concert at the Michigan City Public Library on Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.
According to a statement from MCPL, Aglinskas has been delighting audiences for more than four decades with his signature blend of popular, classical, and world music influences; and has two commercially released CDs – “South Shore Soul” and “Sepia Session” – featuring his original solo guitar arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.