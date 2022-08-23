Robert and Kandace Tabern stand beside the gate to one of the 423 National Park Service units they have visited over the last 10 years. They will be discussing their journeys on Sept. 10 at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center.
PORTER — According to a club that tracks such things, there are only 40 people who are known to have visited every National Park Service property, and two of them will be speaking at program in Northwest Indiana.
“Some of this nation’s most amazing landscapes can be found within the 423 units of the National Park Service, which has sites scattered around the country from Atlantic to Pacific, and from Canada to Mexico,” said Robert Tabern, who, with his wife, Kandace, are among the select few to visit them all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.