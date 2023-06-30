MICHIGAN CITY – A summer-themed event designed for participants to create their own original painting will be held on Sunday, July 9, from 11:10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Sinai Temple, 2800 Franklin St. in Michigan City.
Sinai Temple said participants will first be treated to a buffet with gluten-free options available. Mimosas and non-alcoholic Italian sodas, coffee and iced tea will also be served.
