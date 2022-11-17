The “Prancer” village model, which depicts the main street of the village in the film, will also be on display during the event. It was built by Don Bowman, who had worked for the FAA creating miniatures of airports around the country before retiring to La Porte.
La Porte-based director John Hancock gives his autograph to a fan during a previous presentation.
Photos provided / TROTOM
THREE OAKS, Mich. — A special discussion of the 1989 film “Prancer,” a locally shot Christmas production helmed by La Porte-based director John Hancock, will be the kickoff for the village of Three Oaks’ holiday season.
The Region of Three Oaks Museum will present an afternoon with Hancock on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 8 p.m. (CT) at the Three Oaks Heritage Hall, 8 E. Linden St., in Three Oaks.
